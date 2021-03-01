Former employee sues SEMO

Southeast Missourian

A Scott County woman has sued the Board of Regents of Southeast Missouri State University for alleged employment discrimination.

Mary Ann Farmer filed the suit in the 32nd Judicial Circuit and contends the university reduced her work hours, resulting in her losing employment benefits, after she complained about health conditions in Dearmont Hall. The suit claims the university replaced Farmer, who is white, with a younger, less qualified Black person.

The suit seeks damages for lost wages, lost employment benefits, emotional distress, legal costs and attorney fees and for an order prohibiting the University from discriminating against her and other employees in the future.

The suit has been assigned to Judge Benjamin Lewis, and a case review has been set June 7.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!