A fire damaged a Dunklin County business on Wednesday. Officials with the Kennett Fire Department report that the fire occurred at around 11 pm Wednesday night at the Plaza Tire Service in Kennett. The fire spread from an area outside the business to portions inside. Officials say that no one was injured and the Kennett Fire Department and Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating.

