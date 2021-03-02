Parson’s proposed state worker pay increase is welcome news for prison employees

The governor’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year includes a two percent pay increase for state workers beginning next January. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says the request is welcomed.

Governor Parson’s budget proposal also includes an additional two percent pay increase for three cook classes and an extra three percent salary boost for three custody classes, beginning next January. Missouri has 21 prisons and roughly 23,000 inmates.

