Missouri state lawmaker calls for cattle market investigation

A Missouri state lawmaker is calling for a state investigation of potential price-fixing in the cattle market. Representative David Gregory is chair of the House Special Committee on Government Accountability.

He says Missouri cattle producers are getting low prices for fed cattle while meat packers are enjoying all-time high prices. His request for an investigation and subpoena powers need the consent of the Missouri House Speaker. If granted, Gregory says they would let the evidence lead to the conclusion.

