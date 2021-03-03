Private Firm to Provide up to $24 Million for New Hospital in Southeast Missouri’s Kennett
A Georgia-based company planning to build a new 24-million dollar hospital in Kennett says it’s secured a commitment from a private investment firm to construct the hospital and to equip it. Consultant Kerry Noble said that Main Street HealthVentures is making four-million dollars available for local investors in the Bootheel area.
Supporters of the planned new hospital say it will impact 70-thousand residents across southeast Missouri and northeast Arkansas. Nine of the state’s ten poorest counties are located in southeast Missouri. That includes Dunklin County.