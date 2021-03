Cape Noon Lions Club Pancake Day

THE CAPE NOONS LIONS CLUB IS SERVING UP PANCAKES ONCE AGAIN FOR THE 83 YEAR IN A ROW! DON’T MISS IT ON MARCH 17TH AT THE A-C BRASE ARENA BUILDING. TICKETS ARE 8 BUCKS FOR A HUGE STACK OF PANCAKES, SAUSAGE, AND DRINK! THE CAPE NOON LIONS CLUB SUPPORTS MANY LOCAL ACTIVITIES AND PANCAKE DAY IS ONE OF THEIR LARGEST FUNDRAISERS OF THE YEAR. PANCAKE DAY ON MARCH 17TH AT THE ARENA BUILDING IN CAPE. THE LIONS WILL BE SERVING FROM 7A TO 7P AND YOU CAN DINE IN, DRIVE THRU, OR CARRY OUT!

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!