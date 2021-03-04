Cape PD responds to two reports of shots fired, no evidence found

The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau police officers responded to two reports of gunshots fired Tuesday night, but no evidence was discovered. Just before 9 p.m., officers received reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area of East Rodney Drive and Themis Street. One caller reported seeing an adult Black male standing in a lot in the area and firing several shots from a handgun into the air. A few minutes after 9 p.m., police received reports multiple shots were fired in the 1300 block of North West End Boulevard. One caller told officers two cars were speeding through the area when the gunshots were fired. In both instances, officers didn’t find shell casings, property damage or victims. Anyone with information on either report may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling (573) 339-6313, texting “CAPEPD” to 847411, filling out a form online or downloading the “CapePD Tips” app on the Apple App Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android.

