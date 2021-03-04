John J. Pershing VA Medical Center to Host Extended Hours COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will host an extended-hours (first dose) vaccination clinic on Monday, March 8. The clinic will run from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will take place at the main medical center, located at 1500 N. Westwood Blvd. in Poplar Bluff.



Chief Nurse and clinic coordinator, Bailey Wells explained that age and/or medical restrictions will not apply in this case – all VA patients may contact the facility to schedule an appointment. “We will be using the Moderna vaccine,” said Wells. “And we will schedule as many veterans as we can within the allotted timeframe. We remain committed to doing as much as possible to see that our patients receive the vaccine.”



Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine are urged to call 573-686-4151 or 1-888-557-8262 and push “2” to schedule an appointment.



The vaccinations can only be provided to veterans who are enrolled for VA health care services. To inquire about eligibility or to enroll, veterans may call 573-778-4680.

