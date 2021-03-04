One killed and one injured in ATV accident in Williamson County, IL

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a single vehicle ATV accident Saturday in Williamson County, IL. It happened at about 6:20 p.m. on Route 166 near Creal Springs. Illinois State Police say that 20-year-old James Holmes of Creal Springs was driving the ATV southbound when the vehicle overturned in the road, ejecting both Holmes and a passenger, 22-year-old Chelsey McKinney of Johnston City. Both were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. McKinney died a short time later. Holmes was treated for serious injuries. Holmes was also cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and operating a non-highway vehicle on a highway.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!