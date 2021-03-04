Route NN in Perry County reduced for pavement work

Route NN in Perry County, from County Road 820 to County Road 822, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. The work will take place Monday through March 11 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

