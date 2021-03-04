Suspect in car chase with Cape PD in custody

A suspect who fled from Cape Girardeau police on foot following a car chase Tuesday afternoon was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. 21-year-old Deundra Moore, of Charleston, was arrested on felony charges of resisting arrest, and misdemeanor charges of careless and imprudent driving and driving while suspended. Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to conduct a routine stop for a traffic violation near the intersection of North Sprigg and Emerald streets. Moore allegedly refused to pull over, traveling south through Cape Girardeau, west on Southern Expressway and south on Interstate 55 before abruptly turning onto Highway 77 near mile marker 80 and fleeing on foot. Moore remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau Police Department on a $30,000 cash-only bond. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!