Friday, March 5th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Tampa Bay, FL — Angered that her roommate was playing the Chic classic “Le Freak” “over and over again very loudly,” a Florida Woman allegedly battered the disco devotee during a 12:15 a.m. confrontation in the duo’s apartment.

According to an arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Mary Ann Lannon “became upset” after the 64-year-old victim–who is Lannon’s cousin–put the 1978 song on repeat. Investigators allege that Lannon freaked out and pushed her kin into a “makeshift tiki bar, causing the bar to fall apart and the victim to strike her left eye on a speaker.”

Lannon’s cousin suffered “severe swelling and bruising to the left eye.” Lannon, who was arrested at the Tampa Bay-area apartment she shares with her cousin, was charged with domestic battery. She was released Tuesday afternoon from the county jail on her own recognizance. A judge has ordered Lannon to have no contact with the victim, whom she has lived with for the last five years.

