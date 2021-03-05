House passes bill about 46,000 Missourians mistakenly given virus unemployment benefits

Missourians who were mistakenly paid coronavirus unemployment benefits might not have to return the federal portion, but they still might owe the state’s share. The Missouri House has passed a bill affecting roughly 46-thousand Missourians who received the benefits in error and have been told by the state to pay up. During debate, Jered Taylor said waiving the state portion would be irresponsible.

Ian Mackey says if the state portion is not waived, the crisis will not end for those affected. About 75-percent of the 150-million dollars in overpayments came from the federal government. The bill, which would not take effect until August, heads to the Senate for consideration.

