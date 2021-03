A suspect in a Sikeston murder has surrendered to authorities. 28-year-old Kyle Johnson, of Sikeston, was wanted on charges of second degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Jacob Moore. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety says that Johnson turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!