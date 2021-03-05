State to Partner with Missouri Pharmacy Association to Distribute COVID Vaccines to Pharmacies

The state is announcing a new partnership with the Missouri Pharmacy Association to distribute COVID vaccines to more than 160 local pharmacies. Governor Mike Parson says that starting next week, 15 percent of Missouri’s weekly vaccine allotment from the federal government will be directed to the state’s pharmacy program.

The pharmacies have the ability to administer 200 initial doses of COVID vaccines per week. Pharmacy locations include Columbia, Cape Girardeau, Portageville, and Mexico.

