Three facing charges in connection to fatal Kennett Shooting

Three people are facing charges in connection to a fatal shooting in Kennett. The Kennett Police Department reports that Tahmiius Mitchell, of Kennett, suffered a fatal injury during a shooting Sunday night. 26-year-old Marquel Rhines and 18-year-old Jatavious Jones are each facing charges including first degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. A third person, 32-year-old Cotie Whitaker, is facing charges including tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Whitaker and Rhines have both been taken into custody. Kennett Police are looking for Jones and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 573-888-4622.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!