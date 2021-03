Today through Thursday 3/11/2021 crews are repairing a portion of street on Clark Ave just south of Broadway. This will cause a lane reduction for vehicles who are going northbound on Clark Ave. and want to turn westbound on Broadway. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution in this and all work zones.

