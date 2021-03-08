Judge sentences Poplar Bluff man for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

A Poplar Bluff man was sentenced to 120 months in prison for a firearm charge. 27-year-old Walter Currie Jr. pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On January 16, 2020, officers with the Butler County Sheriff’s Department responded to a “shots fired” call at the Motel 6 in Poplar Bluff. Several witnesses at the scene reported that multiple shots were fired from a gray passenger car. Officers collected several spent shell casings from the parking lot of the Motel 6. A short time later, a man responded to the Sheriff’s Department and reported that he had been shot at several times by Currie as he was leaving the parking lot. Officers photographed the damage to his vehicle from several bullets that had struck his car.

On January 20, 2020, an officer with the Poplar Bluff Police Department located Walter Currie, Jr., operating a vehicle within the city limits of Poplar Bluff. The officer attempted to stop Currie; however, Currie refused to stop, and a high-speed pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, Currie crossed into oncoming traffic and drove in the wrong lane of travel, nearly striking an officer who was standing roadside. Currie struck a patrol car, causing extensive damage. Currie eventually lost control of his vehicle and fled on foot. Currie entered a residence and hid from police. Currie was taken into custody at the residence.

Officers searched Currie’s vehicle and found a Norcino, SKS, semiautomatic rifle that was loaded with nine rounds of ammunition. It was later determined that the rifle was stolen. Officers confirmed that Currie was a convicted felon who could not lawfully possess firearms.

