MO bill would allow domestic violence victims to get lifetime order of protection

A Missouri bill introduced would allow domestic violence victims to get a lifetime order of protection from their abusers. Under current law, orders of protection are allowed for one year. During a House committee hearing on the legislation, Lisa Saylor says she has spent more than 45,000 dollars in court costs since 2011, in part to repeatedly renew orders of protection.

Joplin Republican Representative Lane Roberts, a former Missouri Public Safety Department Director, is proposing the measure. The committee has not yet voted on the plan.

