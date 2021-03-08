Monday, March 8th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Eagle Mountain, UT — A Utah mother was arrested for allegedly making a video call while driving with her two young daughters in the backseat. 19-year-old Gabriella Ann McKenzie was stopped by a detective after he saw her driving erratically in Eagle Mountain just after 6:30 p.m.

The detective pulled up next to McKenzie and saw she was on a video call with someone. A deputy arrived at the scene for back up, and they asked her to get her children — ages two and eight months — out of the car so they could search it. McKenzie refused but ended up taking her kids out of the car as well as a brown bag she hid in her waistband.

The officers handcuffed her and confiscated the brown bag, which contained cocaine. They also found marijuana, a bottle of liquor, and other drug paraphernalia. McKenzie’s parents later arrived at the scene and took her daughters and car. The young mother was booked into jail on charges of child endangerment, possession of cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, among others.

