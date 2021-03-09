BRIDGE CLOSURE – US 60/62 Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri

The Illinois Department of Transportation would like to alert motorists traveling in the Cairo area that the US 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic.

The closures are scheduled to begin on Monday, March 22nd at 8:00 a.m. extending through Thursday, March 25th, at 12:00 p.m. and Monday, March 29th at 8:00 a.m. extending through Thursday, April 1st at 12:00 p.m.

The bridge will be open to all traffic from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. each night.

Crews will be performing required annual safety inspection of the structure.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!