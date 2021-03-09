Cape Girardeau County Public Health Board rescinds the Face Covering Order

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Board voted unanimously yesterday to immediately rescind the Face Covering Order. The Public Health Board continues to strongly recommend face coverings be worn by residents and visitors of Cape Girardeau County. The Order was initially put into effect on July 13, 2020, and amended on October 27, 2020, to include the following events needed for the Board to consider rescinding or amending the Order.

The Face-Covering Order stated it would remain in effect until one of the following events occur:

1. The Viral (PT-PCR) Lab Test Positivity Rate for Cape Girardeau is below 5% for a two-week period and the rolling 14-day case count of new COVID-19 cases is below 200 for a two-week period.

OR,

2. A COVID-19 Vaccine becomes widely available to the general public.

OR,

3. A highly effective, relatively low-cost therapeutic treatment is widely available.

The Board has determined the first criteria has been met. This was based on the 14-day case count of new cases staying below 200 for a two-week period and the guidance of Medical Director Dr. John Russell. The positivity rate was omitted because the Board felt it was no longer an accurate measure with the significant decrease in testing. The rescinding of the Order does not supersede other governing bodies such as the Federal, state, and school board requirements. The Public Health Board supports and highly recommends businesses and schools continue to require masks.

