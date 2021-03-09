House Committee Narrowly Approves Legislation to Increase Missouri Conservation Commission’s Size

Legislation to increase the Missouri Conservation Commission’s size from four to nine has been narrowly approved by a House committee in Jefferson City. The proposal unveiled two weeks ago was amended last night by Committee Chairman Randy Pietzman. Under his plan, instead of electing commissioners, they would be vetted by a Missouri House committee appointed by the speaker.

The committee vote was 11-8, with State Representative Tracy McCreery worrying the proposal will politicize the process. Missouri voters approved a 1936 constitutional amendment, creating the four-person Conservation Commission that’s still in use today.

