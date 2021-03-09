Man found with approximately 74 pounds of marijuana in Stoddard County
A Dexter man has been taken into custody after being found in possession of over 70 pounds of marijuana. On Thursday deputies intercepted a vehicle on Highway 60, near Grayridge, that was traveling from California to a residence in Dexter. Seven bales containing one pound packages of marijuana and $7,900 in cash were seized. A total of approximately 74 pounds of marijuana was seized during the bust. The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Jack Schmerber Jr., of Dexter, was arrested on a felony charge of trafficking drugs. No bond was set.