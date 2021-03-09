Masks are still required at Cape Public Schools, for now

The Cape Girardeau County Health Board voted to rescind the mask mandate yesterday morning. Still, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center strongly recommends the use of face-coverings in public places, including schools.

The Cape Girardeau Public School Board would like to discuss the re-entry plan and determine if any changes should be made for the remainder of the school year. This has been added to the March 22, 2021 board meeting.

They will continue to abide by their current COVID-19 safety protocols until further notice. This means face coverings will continue to be required on school property.

They will continue to keep you updated as it relates to district safety protocols and if any changes are made at the March 22nd meeting.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!