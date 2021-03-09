MO to spend $12.4 million in legal fights over medical marijuana program

Missouri expects to dole out roughly 12.4 million dollars in the current and next state budget years to fight appeals involving the state’s medical marijuana industry. That money could be helping veterans, as required in a 2018 ballot measure voters approved. Most of the court battles center around applicants who were denied licenses to grow, sell, and manufacture medical marijuana. During a House Budget Committee hearing, Chairman Cody Smith suggests that issuing more licenses could put an end to the legal problems.

The director of the program, Lyndall Fraker, disagrees and says if more licenses are granted, the state would be forced to spend more to regulate the industry. He also says an overabundant supply could create a black market.

