A Hiram man has died following a single vehicle wreck on Sunday in Wayne County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 56-year-old Randy Tipton, was driving on Route V near Piedmont when his vehicle ran off the side of the roadway and hit a concrete bridge support. Tipton was flown to a Farmington hospital where he was pronounced dead.

