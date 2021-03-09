Tuesday, March 9th, 2021
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
Daytona Beach, FL — Times Square’s famous Naked Cowboy was arrested in Florida over the weekend for aggressive panhandling. 50-year-old Robert Burck was busted Saturday evening during Daytona Beach’s Bike Week where he was strumming his guitar in his usual getup — white undies, a cowboy hat, and boots.
“Naked in Daytona!” the caption says. A police report obtained by The Daytona Beach News-Journal says Burck, a regular at Bike Week, was “taking photographs with multiple bystanders,” who placed money “inside the guitar’s center sound hole.” Burck’s actions violate a city ordinance prohibiting aggressive panhandling in Daytona Beach.
The notorious “cowboy,” 51, allegedly refused to follow an officer’s order and pulled away. An officer then pushed Burck against a patrol car — causing the headstock at the top of Burck’s guitar to break. He was charged with aggressive panhandling and resisting an officer without violence and released on $600 bond.