Fire destroys Portageville home
Just after midnight on Sunday, Portageville Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a residence on Workman Ave in Portageville. Prior to arrival, all occupants were out of structure and the flames were fully involved. Firefighters arrived on scene within 7 minutes. Once on scene Engine 1 crew found heavy fire coming through the whole structure as well as vehicles in the driveway. Firefighters upgraded the call to a working structure fire. Engine 1 crew laid a line to the hydrant and tried get control of the fire and protect nearby structures. It took Firefighters until about 2:00 a.m. to get the fire under control and start overhaul. The home and vehicles were a total loss and there was slight damage to neighbor’s home and vehicle. Firefighters remained on scene till 6:00 a.m.