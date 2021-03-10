Fire destroys Portageville home

Just after midnight on Sunday, Portageville Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a residence on Workman Ave in Portageville. Prior to arrival, all occupants were out of structure and the flames were fully involved. Firefighters arrived on scene within 7 minutes. Once on scene Engine 1 crew found heavy fire coming through the whole structure as well as vehicles in the driveway. Firefighters upgraded the call to a working structure fire. Engine 1 crew laid a line to the hydrant and tried get control of the fire and protect nearby structures. It took Firefighters until about 2:00 a.m. to get the fire under control and start overhaul. The home and vehicles were a total loss and there was slight damage to neighbor’s home and vehicle. Firefighters remained on scene till 6:00 a.m.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!