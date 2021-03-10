Missouri House Gives Final Approval to Legislation Giving All Motor Vehicles a Two-Year Registration Option
Bipartisan legislation that gives Missourians a two-year vehicle registration option is now heading to the Missouri Senate. The House voted 156-1 on Monday to approve State Representative Bob Bromley’s bill, which modifies the vehicle biennial registration option so that all motor vehicles have a two-year registration option.
Bromley’s bill also says that any motor vehicle not equipped with a front license plate bracket would not be required to display a front license plate.