A Perry County, IL man is now facing child pornography charges. 40-year-old Timothy Hedrick, of Cutler, has been charged with five separate counts of possession of child pornography. If convicted, Hedrick faces over thirty years in prison. Hedrick was arrested last Wednesday after a search of his home on Center Street. Hedrick’s bond has been set at $200,000.

