MO has one of lowest number of K-12 students learning remotely
All but 25 of Missouri’s more than 550 public school districts and charter schools are learning at least partially in-person. During a board meeting this week, State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said the American Enterprise for Institutes ranks Missouri as having one of the lowest number of K-12 students learning remotely.
Of the 25 districts and charter schools only offering distance learning, 16 are charter schools and nine are school districts.