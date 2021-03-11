Several MO GOP members already lining up to consider run for Blunt’s seat

Several Republicans are already lining up to consider a run for Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s seat. Blunt announced Monday he is not running for re-election next year. Missouri Congressman Billy Long says he is one of the potential contenders.

Other Republicans announcing they are thinking about a bid include Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Missouri Congressman Jason Smith, and Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner. Democrats, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and State Senator Brian Williams, say they are also pondering a run.

