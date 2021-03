Legislation that would tax out-of-state businesses selling online to Missourians has been given final approval by the Missouri House. The bill is sponsored by State Representative J. Eggleston, who says it’s crucial to help brick-and-mortar stores.

Yesterday’s final House vote was 96-59. The bill, which would collect a tax from businesses without brick-and-mortar stores in Missouri, now heads to the Senate.

