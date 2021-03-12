Three killed in Scott County fire

Two adults and a child died following a house fire early Wednesday in Scott County. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office reports that Perkins fire crews and Scott County sheriff’s deputies responded to a structure fire on First St. around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in Perkins. Scott County deputies requested the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office respond to the incident when it was discovered people may be inside the residence. The owner of the home, 43-year-old Leon Phillips, along with his friend 40-year-old Jacquelyn Greenway and her 10-year-old son Caden Shelton were killed in the fire. The three victims were located in the northern most room of the residence. The initial cause of the fire remains undetermined, however, the circumstances surrounding the fire and the fatalities aren’t considered suspicious. The house was a total loss. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

