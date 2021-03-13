Menu

Trading Post – March 13

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Square grass bales – $3/bale – ph #: 833-6581

————–

Buying: Vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

————–

Massey Ferguson yard tractor – $2,000 – ph #: 573-382-4671

————–

Buying: Logging chains

Buying: Fork tines for John Deere bucket – ph #: 573-450-5401

————–

Leather couch – $500

Leather recliner – $300 – ph #: 352-0306

————–

Various ammo – ph #: 576-7405

————–

2 Black & Tan Beagles – 5 months old – $80/each

Breaking plow – $200 – ph #: 573-576-0030

————–

Buying: Fly rod & reel – ph #: 573-318-8290

————–

Bottle fed baby goat – 4 days old – ph #: 513-5505

————–

Echo Bear Cat wood chipper – $1,800 – ph #: 573-275-4415

————–

Buying: Hydrostat transmission for riding mower – ph #: 334-1757

————–

‘08 Toyota Camry – $4,700 – ph #: 573-450-5312

————–

Buying: Camper shell – ph #: 573-382-0189

————–

Buying: Mandolin/acoustic guitar

Buying: 4-wheel drive pickup – ph #: 573-282-2268

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: