Missouri ballot measures could be required to get extra support to become law. The Missouri House has passed a resolution that would require future ballot measures to gain two-thirds of voter support to take effect, instead of a simple majority. Mike Henderson is sponsoring the proposal.

Rasheen Aldridge says the resolution sends a clear message to voters that the Legislature does not care about their voice when they want to see a difference among lawmakers.

