Missouri’s more than 60 technical schools are teaching young people the tricks of the trade. Governor Parson toured the Nevada Regional Technical Center in southwest Missouri, which is part of a local K-12 school district.

The schools offer technical certificates or associates degrees in a variety of trades and professions.

