Puxico man drowns at Wappapello Spillway

One person is dead following an incident Thursday at the Wappapello Spillway. Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol report that authorities received an emergency call at around 4:30 pm with a report of an adult male drowning. The body of 29-year-old Lucas Cope, of Puxico, was found in the area of the spillway boat ramp. Officials say that Cope was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division, the US Army Corps of Engineers, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

