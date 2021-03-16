Mississippi County Road Work – NB & SB I-57

Northbound and southbound Interstate 57 in Mississippi County will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

The following lane closures will be in place on I-57:

Northbound work will extend from mile marker 8 to mile marker 9.

Southbound work will extend from mile marker 12 to mile marker 16.

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, March 22, with completion anticipated Friday, April 2.

