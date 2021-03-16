Missouri Public Defender System handles about 6,000 child support criminal cases annually

Missouri law makes it a crime when a parent fails to pay child support. The Missouri Public Defender System handles roughly 6,000 of these cases annually. During a House Budget Committee hearing, System Director Mary Fox says handling those cases in civil court, instead of criminal court, could have a significant financial impact on her office.

The system has nearly 400 lawyers handling about 90,000 cases annually.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!