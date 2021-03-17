House Minority Leader says battles to finalize Medicaid expansion still exist

The Missouri House is expected to discuss a Medicaid expansion funding bill in the next couple of weeks. Some House Democrats say putting the funding portion in a separate bill, rather than one of the traditional budget bills, raise questions. They are concerned the move could be a tactic to avoid funding expansion, to take the matter to court, or for political theater. Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith said he filed the bill separately to let lawmakers decide how they want to prioritize expansion.

Last August, Missouri voters approved a ballot measure to allow government-funded healthcare coverage to roughly another 230,000 low-income adults.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!