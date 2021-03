Missouri will join its surrounding states and offer a National Guard Hall of Fame this year. John Sastry is the Chairman of the new Hall of Fame. As a guardsman, he wanted to nominate an officer in Missouri but learned we did not have a place for that.

Sastry says they are seeking support for the new Hall of Fame and nominations.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!