Authorities in Miner say that a woman has been taken into custody in connection to a stabbing last week. The Miner Police Department said Monday that a victim was stabbed last Friday night at an area motel. The victim and a witness identified the suspect as Samantha Parker, from Texas. Parker was arrested and a no bond warrant was issued on the charge of domestic assault 2nd. No information was available on the condition of the victim.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!