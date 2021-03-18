Missouri House Speaker Focusing on School Choice in Session’s Second Half

Missouri’s GOP House Speaker would like to see his chamber focus on more school choice bills in the session’s second half. The issue is a top priority for Speaker Rob Vescovo.

The House approved legislation this month that allows donors to provide scholarships for students to attend a private Missouri K-12 school, in cities with a population of 30-thousand or greater. The scholarships could be used for things like tutoring and school supplies. Lawmakers will return to Jefferson City on Monday, following their spring break.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!