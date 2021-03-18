MO House gives initial approval to open enrollment bill
The state House of Representatives has given initial approval to a bill that would make Missouri an open enrollment state. Representative Brad Pollitt is sponsoring the plan. He served in the public school system for about 34 years, including as a teacher and a former School Superintendent in Sedalia.
Representative Raychel Proudie says the bill could have some unintended consequences involving the segregation of race/class and special needs students.