Poplar Bluff man sentenced to 420 months for assault in Dunklin County Jail

A Poplar Bluff man was sentenced to 420 months in prison for assault. 46-year-old Shederic Anderson was found guilty, in November, 2019, to two counts of aggravated sexual abuse. Anderson also plead guilty in December, 2018, to escape from custody. On July 26, 2018, Anderson escaped from the Cydkam Center in Neelyville. Anderson signed out of the facility to go to work and never returned. Anderson was arrested and detained in the Dunklin County Jail. While in the Dunklin County Jail, he sexually assaulted another inmate. On November 15, 2019, a jury found Anderson guilty for committing the assault on another inmate.

