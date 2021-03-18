Trial set for Illinois woman accused in death of 11-year-old girl
A jury trial has been scheduled for Julia Bevely, the woman accused in the December death of an 11-year-old Marion, IL, girl. Jade Beasley was stabbed to death on December 5, 2020 at her home, east of Marion. After originally telling police that an unknown man killed Beasley, Julia Bevely was later arrested and charged with first degree murder. Bevely’s final pretrial appearance is scheduled for today. She’ll go on trial in April 2022.