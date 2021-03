A bill moving quickly to passage in Congress prevents future cuts to federal victim service grants. Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner says the money for helping survivors of serious crimes is already depleted.

The bill gives states more freedom in using the funds and grows state victim compensation funds by increasing the federal grant calculation from 60 percent to 75 percent of state-funded payouts

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!