Governor Parson Announces Two Appointments to the University of Missouri Board of Curators

Governor Mike Parson announced two appointments to the University of Missouri Board of Curators. The appointments will be submitted to the Missouri Senate on Monday, March 22, 2021, upon return from the legislative spring break. The current board members will continue to serve on expired terms until their successors are confirmed.

Todd P. Graves, of Edgerton, will be appointed to the sixth congressional slot currently held by Curator Phillip H. Snowden. Upon confirmation by the Missouri Senate, his term would expire January 1, 2027.

Mr. Graves is a founding partner of Graves Garrett LLC, a title he has held since February 2006. Previously, he served as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri from 2001 to 2006, a position to which he was presidentially appointed and confirmed by the United States Senate. He was also elected twice as Prosecuting Attorney for Platte County in 1994 and 1998. He is the founding president of the Kansas City Missouri Police Foundation and chairman of the Stanley M. Herzog Foundation. Mr. Graves holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from the University of Missouri-Columbia, a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Virginia, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Keith A. Holloway, of Cape Girardeau, will be appointed to the eighth congressional slot currently held by Curator David L. Steelman. Upon confirmation by the Missouri Senate, his term would expire January 1, 2025.

Mr. Holloway is the founder and owner of Professional Packaging, Inc., a regional pallet brokerage he established in 1992. He is also a commercial real estate investor and manager in Cape Girardeau. Mr. Holloway is a member of the University of Missouri Cape Girardeau County Extension Council, Three Rivers Endowment Trust Board, ERASE Foundation Board, Missouri Chamber of Commerce, and Missouri Forest Products Association. He also previously served on the Board of Directors for the National Wood Pallet Container Association. Mr. Holloway holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration and finance from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

